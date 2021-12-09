MANILA — Actress and dance royalty Maja Salvador reunited with her “ASAP Natin ‘To” co-stars this week, as she joined them on stage during the filming of the Christmas concert of TV5.
Salvador, 33, was a mainstay of “ASAP” and its past iterations for 17 years until her departure from ABS-CBN in 2020.
She currently stars in the TV5 series “Niña Niño,” which airs in the same primetime lineup as four ABS-CBN titles that are broadcast on the Kapatid network through a blocktime partnership.
“ASAP Natin ‘To,” under the same partnership, is also simulcast on TV5 in addition to ABS-CBN platforms like Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live.
Donning a green dress reminiscent of her role in the iconic ABS-CBN drama “Wildflower,” Salvador shared the stage with “ASAP” pillars Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, and Gary Valenciano.
Randy Santiago, similarly a former Kapamilya who currently stars in a TV5 program, also joined them.
Photos of the reunion were released Thursday on TV5’s social media pages, to promote its “Atin Ang Pasko” Christmas celebration, slated to air on Saturday and Sunday.
Maja Salvador, Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Martin Nievera, Randy Santiago, ASAP Natin 'To, Atin Ang Pasko, TV5