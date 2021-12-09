MANILA -- Actress Kaye Abad and her husband Paul Jake Castillo are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary on December 9.

Abad on Wednesday turned to social media to share her message for her husband as she posted their wedding photo.

"Happy 5th my love! 45 more years with the boys! Love you," Abad wrote on her Instagram page.



Abad tied the knot with Castillo, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, in a wedding ceremony held in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first chid, Joaquin, in December 2017.

Just last September, the celebrity couple welcomed their second son, Iñigo.

