Angel Locsin gives random netizen cash gift for Christmas

MANILA – Angel Locsin gifted a random netizen with P20,000 cash after she “felt a bit insensitive” when she posted about their home's Christmas decorations in the last episode of her vlog.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Locsin wrote: “So while we were making DIY Christmas decors on our last episode of The Angel and Neil Channel, event stylist Randy Lazaro shared that celebrating Christmas was not a tradition in their household growing up dahil sa hirap ng buhay nila before.”

“I admit I felt a bit insensitive. As we were decorating our home, there is someone who might not be able to celebrate Christmas this year,” she added.

Locsin, however, clarified that she does not mean for Christmas to not be celebrated. Hence, she wanted to help make someone else’s holidays a bit merrier.

“Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying we shouldn’t celebrate or share our Christmas preparations. I’m a sucker for celebrations and I believe everyone should be rejoicing the birth of Jesus Christ. That is why I wanted to somehow help make someone else’s Christmas a bit merrier,” she said.

“Na kahit isang pamilya lang, maramdaman nila ang diwa ng Pasko at maipaalala sa kanila na buhay ang Christmas miracle.”

According to Locsin, she chose the lucky recipient of the cash gift from the people who commented on her vlog who shared her own story.

“And this person doesn’t need to be a subscriber. Just the first person na nabasa ko ang comment at kwento. And we found her,” she said.

To end her post, Locsin wished the netizen a Merry Christmas.

“Maligayang Pasko sa ’yo, Jenalene Gaviola Dalloso of Cebu! Hiling namin ang mapasaya ka at makapag-celebrate kasama ng iyong mga mahal sa buhay!”