WATCH: This entire scene of Coco and Yassi had no script, only had one take

Coco Marin and Yassi Pressman perform a scene in ‘Ang Probinsyano’ without a script. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Every now and then, filming of the long-running “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” opts for improvisation as a welcome challenge for its actors.

A number of scenes, lead actress Yassi Pressman revealed, are filmed without a script, and instead only with bullet points that would guide the actors as to its start and end.

That was the case for a recent scene where Pressman’s character Alyana had a bedtime argument with her husband, Coco Martin’s Cardo, as they discussed her decisions at work, as well as their fugitive status that has prevented her from pursuing her dreams.

“Minsan nakakagawa po kami ng mga FREEFLOW scenes. Bulletpoints lang. Kung saan galing, kung saan papunta,” Pressman wrote of the scene in an Instagram post.

Pressman explained that, instead of the script, they draw their lines from their characterization — which by now is second nature to the actress, having portrayed Alyana for four years since 2016.

Martin, who is also one of the directors of the series, has meanwhile played Cardo for five years.

“Nakakaexcite gumawa po ng mga ganitong eksena dahil di mo alam ang magiging kalabasan at kailangan palagi ka lang nagiisip sa kung anong nararamdaman ng character mo.

Isa sa mga grateful po akong matutunan dito sa #FPJsAngProbinsyano,” Pressman wrote.

In the scene, Alyana is also seen avoiding intimacy with Cardo, amid her renewed close ties with her former boyfriend Lito (Richard Gutierrez), who is intent on wooing her back.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).