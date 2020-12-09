WATCH: Grae Fernandez surprises Kira Balinger at contract-signing, prompting question on their status

Kira Balinger and Grae Fernandez pose for a photo after the actress’ contract-signing with ABS-CBN. Star Magic

MANILA — Kira Balinger had just signed her exclusive contract with ABS-CBN when a surprise from her onscreen partner, Grae Fernandez, gave her another reason to beam with joy during the big event.

Fernandez arrived carrying a bouquet of flowers for his “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” leading lady, capping Balinger’s turn to meet with ABS-CBN executives at the recent ceremonial signing.

The sweet gesture sparked “kilig” comments on social media — and questions as to their status, from press members who attended virtually.

First, Fernandez was asked for his message to Balinger on her career milestone, of becoming the latest Star Magic artist to sign exclusively with ABS-CBN.

Fernandez, who had signed a similar contract a year prior, answered that he is “happy” for Balinger, and went on to describe their relationship since being partnered in “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.”

“Naging close na talaga kami dahil sa show namin. Palagi kaming magkasama, tapos lock-in pa. ‘Yung connection namin ngayon, mataas na,” he said.

Their newfound closeness has translated well onscreen, going by the growing fanbase they continue to draw. Already, their tandem has been dubbed “KiRae” by a community of fans on social media.

Asked for their reaction to being tagged as the “next big love team,” in the vein of John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo, Balinger said, “It’s very humbling to see the people around us see the potential in us.”

“We appreciate it. I super appreciate it. Over the years, all of the hard work has led up to this moment,” the 20-year-old actress added.

“I’m very grateful, and I promise that I will do everything that I can to be better, to be the best version of myself as a person and as an actress.”

Fernandez, 19, agreed with his co-star, saying, “Napakasaya ko na ‘yung mga tao, naa-appreciate ‘yung ginagawa namin.”

“Nakikita naman po nila ‘yung passion namin sa trabaho namin through the screen.”

Balinger did not discount the possibility of their romantic portrayals carrying over in real life, when asked whether she sees herself having a deeper relationship with Fernandez.

“The future isn’t set in stone,” she said. “I don’t know what life has to offer. I’m not closing my doors. I don’t know what the future holds. Maybe.”

