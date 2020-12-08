WATCH: Fantasy, horror, comedy in ‘Mang Kepweng’ trailer

MANILA — Star Cinema on Tuesday released the first trailer of “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim,” an entry in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

“Mang Kepweng” stars Vhong Navarro as the title characters, as he navigates his newfound popularity as a trusty “albularyo” who aids people’s ailments with mystical abilities.

His booming business, however, encounters complications when MK realizes he is losing his power as its source, the “bandanang pula,” starts to mysteriously weaken.

Restoring its power brings MK on an adventure to another dimension, where he faces creatures both enchanting and horrific.

Also starring are Jaclyn Jose, Barbie Imperial, Ritz Azul, Joross Gamboa, Ryan Bang, and Ion Perez.

Directed by Topel Lee, “Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim” will premiere digitally on Christmas Day, along with other entries to the 2020 MMFF.