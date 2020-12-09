Kaye Abad, Paul Jake Castillo mark 4th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 9.

On Instagram, Abad greeted Castillo on their special day as she posted a throwback photo.

In the caption, Abad simply wrote: "Happy 4th my love!♥️"

Abad tied the knot with Castillo, a former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate, in a wedding ceremony held in Cebu in December 2016, just months after they got engaged.

They welcomed their first chid, Joaquin, in December 2017.

In a past interview with "Rated K," Abad shared how motherhood has changed her.

"Dream come true siya super saya. Kasi dati sabi ko parang hindi pa ako ready. Eto na siya, totoo na talaga ito, may anak na ako," said Abad said at that time.

Last year, Abad returned to acting via ABS-CBN's "Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit."

Currently, Abad is busy fulfilling her duties as a wife and mom to their almost three-year-old son.

