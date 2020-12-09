Kathryn, Angel honored to be included in Forbes list of Asia’s top digital stars

MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Kathryn Bernardo and Angel Locsin rare honored to be included in Forbes magazine's list of 100 top digital stars in Asia.

Sharing screengrabs from Forbes' list in her Instagram account on Tuesday night, Bernardo thanked the magazine for including her in the inaugural list.

"It's an honor to be mentioned alongside people who put their influence to good use, especially in these trying times where the digital platform plays a huge role in raising awareness and promoting positivity," she said.

Locsin, meanwhile, shared her hope to inspire other people to help.

"Words can’t express how deeply humbled and honored I am to be included in Forbes Asia’s List of 100 Digital Stars in the Asia Pacific region as one of the representatives of our country. I have always looked up to Forbes and I’m in awe to be put in the same light with my Asian-Pacific contemporaries whom I admire," Locsin wrote.

"Thank you, Forbes, for this platform wherein we can give back to the people who enabled us to be where we are today and to hopefully inspire others as well to do their part to the best of their ability to improve the lives of others. Because a small gesture can create a ripple effect if we can influence others to do the same. Once again, thank you for this great honor," Locsin added.

Launched on Tuesday, Asia's 100 Digital Stars" by Forbes Asia recognizes film, music, and TV personalities across the Asia Pacific region "who have taken the digital world by storm."

They were evaluated based on their combined social media reach and engagement as well as their recent work, impact, and advocacy amid the pandemic.

Aside from Bernardo and Locsin, other Filipino personalities who made the Forbes Asia list are Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Marian Rivera, Vice Ganda, and Sarah Geronimo.

Other prominent faces on the list include South Korean acts BTS and Blackpink, Taiwan's Jay Chou, Japan's Naomi Watanabe, and Australian stars Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth.

