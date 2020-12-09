Forbes Asia takes notice of Kim Chiu's 'Bawal Lumabas'

MANILA – Forbes Asia took notice of Kim Chiu’s “Bawal Lumabas (The Classroom Song)” as the magazine included the actress in its list of Asia’s 100 Digital Stars.

Launched on Tuesday, the list recognizes film, music, and TV personalities across the Asia Pacific region "who have taken the digital world by storm."

They were evaluated based on their combined social media reach and engagement as well as their recent work, impact, and advocacy amid the pandemic.

"Chiu used a viral video gaffe during a live stream in May as the basis for 'The Classroom Song.' A live performance of the hit has over 9 million views on YouTube. Chiu then sold 'The Classroom Song' branded T-shirts to raise money for pandemic relief," the magazine said of the Kapamilya star's "Bawal Lumabas" effort.

Reacting to this wonderful news, Chiu said she was at a loss for words when she learned about this recognition.

“TOTOO NGA!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG!!! OMG!!!!!!! No words!!!! I am a part of ASIA PACIFIC’s MOST INFLUENTIAL CELEBRITIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA! no words!!! FORBES!!! Sorry capital letters lahat!!! Para intense yun yung nararamdaman ko now!!! LIKE WOW,” she wrote.

Chiu said tears were literally flowing down her cheeks as she was typing her caption because she did not expect this at all.

“I am just thankful for everything God has been giving me. My faith has been tested this year but I never gave up on trusting his will, ALL IN HIS GLORY! ALL FOR YOU FATHER GOD! THANK YOU Forbes for this recognition. There is truly LOVE AND LIGHT,” she said.

This recognition marks the latest triumph for Chiu stemming from what she once described as “one of the lowest points” of her life, following the popularity of “Bawal Lumabas” as a dance anthem and slogan that remain relevant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The same song also inspired an upcoming digital series, which Chiu herself will headline.

Aside from Chiu, the other Filipino personalities who made the Forbes Asia list are Kathryn Bernardo, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Marian Rivera, Vice Ganda, and Sarah Geronimo.

The other prominent faces on the list include South Korean acts BTS and Blackpink, Taiwan's Jay Chou, Japan's Naomi Watanabe, and Australian stars Hugh Jackman and Chris Hemsworth.

