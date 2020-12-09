‘Dream collab’: Kathryn, Daniel to star in Ben&Ben music video

MANILA — Here’s a “dream collab” for Ben&Ben: a music video for one of their songs, starring screen superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The well-loved band announced the team-up Wednesday through a Facebook post, showing a photo of them with the real-life couple popularly known as “KathNiel.”

Also seen in the snap is writer Juan Miguel Severo (“Hintayan ng Langit,” “Gaya sa Pelikula”), who penned the story of the music video, according to the band.

Jorel Lising, who helmed Ben&Ben’s most recent music video for “Di Ka Sayang,” directed the upcoming offering with KathNiel.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Ben&Ben did not yet reveal which song will be featured in the music video, but said it will be released next week.

Within just minutes of the collaboration’s announcement, the Facebook post immediately went viral, generating excitement among the respective and shared fans of KathNiel and the Ben&Ben.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC