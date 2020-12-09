As early as now, Joshua Garcia buffing up for role in 'Keys to the Heart'

MANILA – Joshua Garcia is looking forward for shooting to start on the Filipino adaptation of the South Korean drama film “Keys to the Heart” this coming year.

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of “We Rise Together,” Garcia said he has been busy training for the movie so he may play his role effectively.

“Sobrang excited akong gawin itong film. Ang tagal na, hindi pa rin namin nagagawa. Naghahanda lang kami. Ngayon nagte-training ako kasi 'yung character ko dito, medyo ma-muscle na. Ibang level na 'yung gagawin ko next year,” he said.

In an announcement last October, ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan said the local version will star Garcia, Zaijan Jaranilla, and Charo Santos-Concio.

Also part of the cast is showbiz newcomer Daniela Stranner, with Dan Villegas as director.

“Siyempre challenging dahil bagong character ito. Excited akong makatrabaho si Zaijan, Ma’am Charo and si Daniella,” Garcia said.

According to Garcia, he wants to be at his best when they begin filming because he does not want to disappoint anyone, especially Santos-Concio.

“Hindi ko pa siya nakakatrabaho pero excited akong makatrabaho siya. Gusto ko makita 'yung kalalabasan ng mga eksena. Nai-imagine ko na. Sana hindi ako maging sakit ng ulo sa set namin kasi nakakahiya naman kay Ma’am Charo. Sobrang excited lang ako. Pati si Zaijan, grabe. Dalawa silang magaling,” he said.

Released in 2018, South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart” centers on a former boxing titlist who reconnects with his estranged brother, a piano prodigy with savant syndrome.

In ABS-CBN Films’ remake, Garcia will portray the boxer, while Jaranilla will play the younger brother with autism, according to Lamasan.

A target release for “Keys to the Heart” has yet to be announced.

