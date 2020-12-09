After 9 months, Vico Sotto visits brother Oyo while shooting in Pasig

MANILA – Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto took a break from his busy schedule to see his brother Oyo Boy Sotto at the set of his ongoing television series.

On Facebook, Vico shared his picture with Oyo Boy and the other cast members of the show at the Rainforest Adventure Experiencee Park in Pasig City.

“First time to see Kuya Oyo since March,” he wrote in the caption. “Binisita ko sila para maningil ng fees. Joke lang. Pero totoong may fees sila.”

“Actually, nung una nahihiya 'yung mga empleyado ng LGU na singilin ang M-Zet Productions ng fees, dahil alam nilang kay Papa 'yun. Pero nung nalaman ko 'to, ang sabi ko, MAS LALONG DAPAT singilin pag kamag-anak ko,” Vico added.

To end his post, Vico wrote in jest that he himself will check if M-Zet has already paid the local government.

Both Oyo Boy and Vico are the sons of veteran comedian Vic Sotto. Oyo Boy's mom is Dina Bonnevie, while Vico’s mom is Coney Reyes.

