Vilma Santos proud to be a stage lola to Peanut

MANILA -- Veteran actress Vilma Santos recently welcomed a new chapter in her life as she embraced the joys of grandparenthood.

This after her eldest son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola became parents to a healthy baby girl, nicknamed Peanut, who has brought immense joy to their family.

“Of course, we are all very happy and excited that my apo, si Peanut, will be turning one already this coming December 28. We are all excited. Ako excited ako bilang momshie pero kas excited 'yung mag-asawa, si Jessy and si Lucky. My apo is so beautiful. Palagay ko artista 'yun! Magdedesisyon 'yung parents pero if you’ll ask the lola, oh my God! Stage lola! We are all excited about Peanut," Santos told ABS-CBN News in an interview Thursday.

Santos will be extra busy this Christmas with the opening of "When I Met You in Tokyo," her reunion film with award-winning actor Christopher de Leon.

“Isa kami kasi sa entries ng Metro Manila Film Festival so kahit Pasko iikot kami ni Boyet and ng cast sa mga sinehan to meet all these fans and people who will join us in watching the movie. And then sa gabi siyempre sa pamilya naman,” the screen veteran said.

This highly anticipated movie marks their comeback on the big screen after a 15-year hiatus since their last collaboration in the film "Mano Po."

Santos and de Leon made a special appearance on the noontime show "It's Showtime" Thursday, where they shared their excitement about being able to work together again.



"This is our 25th movie if I'm not mistaken Sa tagal na namin magkasama kaya itong movie namin na 'When I Met You' it's more of a feel-good movie and it's a love story. Sa edad namin walang pilitan dito! Kikiligin kayo pero at the same time makakaramdam po kayo ng emotions... We want you paglabas niyo ng sine, you will fall in love," Vilma said.

"When I Met You in Tokyo" not only brings Santos and de Leon back together on-screen but also showcases their growth as actors over the years. The film is expected to delve into themes of love and the complexities of relationships.

“When I Met You in Tokyo” is part of the Metro Manila Film Festival to be shown starting December 25 to January 7, 2024.

