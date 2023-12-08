Robi Domingo asks fiancee in pre-wedding film: 'Game na?'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya host Robi Domingo and his fiancée Maiqui Pineda recall their first date in their pre-wedding film, which also shows the couple's sweet moments.

Produced by Treehouse, the almost eight-minute video shows Domingo and Pineda returned to the place where they first went out.

The video features the SB19 track "Liham."

They also talked about Pineda's battle against rare autoimmune disease.



"What you're going through is hard, but every time I see you, I see hope," Domingo told Pineda.

"It was hard, but I just held on to the vision of us, actually, in that church getting married in front of everyone we love and starting a life together. That's what was in my head, and it made things easier. You make it easier," Pineda replied.



Before the video ended, Domingo asked Pineda: "So, final answer, sure na? Game na?"

"Game na," Pineda replied.

It was last year when Domingo and Pineda got engaged.

Domingo earlier said they will push through with their wedding as scheduled after she revealed that she is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

Domingo and Pineda had already attended a Pre-Cana, a marriage preparation course for couples who will be married in a Catholic church.

The couple celebrated their fifth year together last August.

