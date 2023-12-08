Rico Blanco teases fans with Rivermaya rehearsal photo

MANILA -- Rivermaya rocked their fans with the sneak peek of their upcoming reunion concert!

On Instagram, original member Rico Blanco posted the first photo of the band rehearsing.





He is seen playing the guitar, with Bamboo on vocals, Nathan Azarcon on bass, and Mark Escueta on drums.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section as they flooded it with fire and heart emojis.

Rivermaya, one of OPM’s biggest bands in the '90s, will return to the stage on February 17, 2024 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City.

"The Voice" coach Bamboo was the original frontman of Rivermaya but left the band in the late 90's. Blanco, meanwhile, left the band in 2007.

Currently, Rivermaya is composed of members Escueta, Azarcon, and Mike Elgar. The band released the single "Casino" in 2022 and continues to do shows here and abroad. -- with report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

