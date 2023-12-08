Courtesy to SM Entertainment

MANILA -- Red Velvet's Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy will be performing at the New Year's countdown event at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on December 31.

Bonifacio High Street made the announcement, promoting Irene and Seulgi as their sub-unit name Red Velvet Irene&Seulgi, and Wendy, who made her soloist debut in 2021, individually.

Red Velvet Irene&Seulgi debuted as a sub-unit in 2020, with their EP titled "Monster" featuring six tracks. Seulgi has also debuted as a soloist in 2022, while Irene in 2021 dropped "A White Night" for her film "Double Patty," opposite Shin Seung-ho.

The same year, Wendy debuted as a soloist with her EP "Like Water," and in 2023, Red Velvet's main vocalist lent her voice to the Korean dub of "Trolls Band Together" as Queen Poppy.

OPM artists Ely Buendia and KZ Tandingan along with Zack Tabudlo and Adie are also listed as performers.

Bonifacio High Street earlier teased a surprise act with the emojis of a dancing woman in a red dress and a cupcake, a bunny, a bear, and a squirrel -- which indicates the three members' representative animals. Along with it is the phrase: "They got us feeling like a psycho."

Red Velvet on November 13 came out with their first full length album in nearly six years titled "Chill Kill," releasing a title track of the same name.

Notably absent from the BGC countdown lineup are Red Velvet's youngest members Joy and Yeri.

Red Velvet last May 8 also visited the Philippines for their "R to V" tour, sans Joy who was facing health issues at the time.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.