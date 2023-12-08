Nadine Lustre shares plans for Christmas, 2024

LOOK: Actress and singer Nadine Lustre announced as the newest calendar girl for a local beer brand | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ekARaZGdVg — Ganiel Krishnan (@KrishnanGaniel) December 7, 2023





MANILA -- Actress Nadine Lustre is prioritizing her well-being this Christmas, taking a much-needed break from her usually demanding schedule.

Lustre said she will be taking a break since her film "Nokturno" did not make it to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Last year, her movie "Deleter" won several awards during the MMFF Awards night, including the best actress prize for Lustre.

“Honestly, I would be happy kung nakapasok 'yung 'Nokturo' but kahit hindi nakapasok I'm also happy because it only means I get to spend Christmas properly this time around because last year was too hectic for us. Parang halos everyday mayroon kaming schedule so didn’t really get to spend so much. Nag-dinner kami pero parang hindi naman na-digest kasi may work na agad," Lustre told ABS-CBN News during her launch as the calendar girl for a local beer brand Paraiso on Thursday.

"I'm grateful na makakapag-Christmas ako ng maayos this year and honestly, I just want to chill. I don’t have plans at all," she added.

In the interview, Lustre also shared her 2024 plans, which includes trying new hobbies.

“Honestly, what I want to do is spend more time with myself and start a hobby ulit. I kinda started doing pottery ngayon. Yesterday was my second time. It's something I want to continue next year. It's nice to be able to do activities na hindi ka nag-iisip, 'yung relax lang doing things that you are enjoying. A lot of stuff that I did this year are all sobrang nakakapiga ng utak and business also. I can say na yes it's stressful kasi it's like kailangan tutok ka eh," she said. -- With report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

Related video: