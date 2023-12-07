Loisa, Ronnie still hoping for KathNiel reconciliation

Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, and Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo. Instagram: @iamr2alonte/Star Magic

MANILA — Reel and real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte were also shocked by the breakup of their friends Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla when it was confirmed last week.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News on Thursday, Alonte said he believes that Bernardo and Padilla can still fix things and get back together.

"Naniniwala kami ni Loisa na kaya pa ring pag-usapan 'yan, 'diba? Umabot nga sila ng 11 years, e," he said.

Andalio said that she has an open line to Bernardo, but has not yet reached out to her friend. She added, "Strong siya. Matapang 'yung babaeng 'yon."

Both Alonte and Andalio, who are known to have close ties with Padilla dn Bernardo, said they wish the two would have the strength to carry on and move on.

Alonte, however, reiterated: "Basta ako, naniniwala ako, maayos nila 'yan. Eleven years 'yan eh!"

Alonte and Andalio are in their seventh year as a couple. And as the saying goes, yes, they do believe in the "seven-year itch."

"Yes, naniniwala ako diyan," the actor said. "May pitik talaga."

Andalio agreed, saying: "Kasi lahat naman talaga dumadaan sa iba't ibang klaseng pagsubok sa relasyon. Pero kami kasi ni Ronnie, pinipili namin na piliin ang isa't isa.

"Kahit anong pagsubok, kahit anong away, kung away lang 'yan, mas marami pa rin tayong magandang pinagsamahan 'diba? Siguro 'yung problema, sampu lang 'yan, bente lang 'yan pero 'yung magagandang memories, hindi 'yun mapapalitan ng pagkakamali lang."

Alonte added that when it comes to misunderstandings, fights or disagreements, it's better to keep it within the relationship.

"'Yung away, panatilihin na lang sa inyong dalawa. Walang makakalabas. Kasi the way na lumabas, minsan doon pa lumalala 'yung sitwasyon," he explained.

"Relasyon namin ni Loisa ito. Kami lang dapat 'yung may makaalam kung may away kami or hindi. Kasi the way na lumabas 'yang issue na yan, doon mas lalala. 'Yun ang nangyari, kawawa si Daniel, kawawa si Kathryn. Minsan si Daniel 'yung napupunto, pero hindi natin alam yung istorya kung bakit sila naghiwalay," he said.