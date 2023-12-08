Kristel Fulgar wins award in Korea as influencer of the month

Actress and vlogger Kristel Fulgar turned to social media to share her first-ever award in South Korea.

On Instagram, Fulgar shared photos and videos of her receiving the award as Influencer of the Month at the 2023 Global Influencer Award for her KrisTells Vlogs.

"My first Daesang award in Korea," Fulgar captioned her post.

The award was presented to Fulgar last December 6 in Seoul for her "exceptional achievement, which has been recognized as the most innovative and influential creator."

As of this writing, Fulgar's YouTube channel Kristells Vlogs has over 2.72 million subscribers, while her other channel Kristel Fulgar has over 1.58 million subscribers.

