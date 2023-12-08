Kitchie Nadal introduces second child Iago

OPM rocker Kitchie Nadal has introduced her second child Iago, as she shared a video on Thursday which seems to have been taken from the baby's christening.

In the caption, Nadal also shared the meaning of her son's name. She also included the date Nov. 17, 2023.

"Iago is derived from Santiago. It is believed that he began preaching the gospel in the northern Spanish region of Galicia, and for this reason, he is revered as the patron saint of Galicia and, more broadly, of Spain as a whole,'” Nadal captioned her post.

Nadal and her husband, Spanish journalist Carlo Lopez, already have a son.

The "Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin" hitmaker and Lopez married in 2015.

