Jessy Mendiola set to make showbiz comeback in 2024

MANILA -- Jessy Mendiola is ready to make a showbiz comeback next year.

ABS-CBN News caught up with Mendiola during the anniversary celebration of Cathy Valencia Advanced Skin Clinic, where she is one of the endorsers.

Mendiola revealed that she is planning to return to work in 2024 but feels nervous about it.

‘Pinapalaki ko lang 'yung anak ko. Kinakabahan na nga ako, kasi baka nakalimutan na 'ko ng showbiz. Excited na 'ko pero nakakaba rin if ever magbabalik ako next year," Mendiola said.

She revealed receiving an offer to act in one of the 10 participating movies in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). But she had to turn it down because she felt that she’s not yet ready to go full blast.

"Last year pa even before ako magbuntis, ang daming nag-o-offer na mag-teleserye. Actually ngayon, may movie na nag-offer sa akin for Metro Manila Film Festival, pero hindi ko na sasabihin. Huwag na! Hindi pa ako ready talaga ngayong taon kasi gusto ko mag-one year muna 'yung anak ko. So next year feeling ko ready na ko," she said.

Mendiola has been radiating and glowing while sharing stories about her daughter Rose who she describes as "pilya" and "maarte." She has fully embraced motherhood and together with husband Luis Manzano, they never miss a milestone in Rose’s growth.

As for her comeback, Mendiola wishes to work with her mother-in-law Vilma Santos. She also wants to work again with Jericho Rosales and is looking forward to do a project, possibly with Kapuso star Dingdong Dantes.

