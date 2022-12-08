Smart is boosting the live events experience as it launches the new Smart Livestream app. Handout

MANILA – Filipino fans who are looking to watch the much-awaited Jingle Ball show in December can catch the annual event through the new Smart Livestream app.

Music fans can watch Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, and Demi Lovato live on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. Philippine time through their phones as Smart Communications launched the latest iteration of the former GigaPlay app.

Also present in the Jingle Ball concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York are Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, and JVKE.

Aside from the music event, subscribers can also watch top sports games such as FIBA, NBA, Gilas, UAAP, and PVL, as well as the latest premium live events.

The app is available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, Smart Infinity, and TNT subscribers.

“Through the all-new Smart LiveStream App, we offer epic live experiences to our subscribers so that they are able to watch and witness their favorite athletes, teams, artists, and performers right at their fingertips,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group - Individual at Smart.

Pinoy basketball fans can also get the latest update in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines in 2023 from the Smart LiveStream app.

For concert lovers, it will also stream via pay-per-view (PPV) some of the biggest and most anticipated concerts in the country.

