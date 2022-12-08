Photos from Ricci Rivero, Kris Aquino, and Deanna Wong's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Athlete-model Ricci Rivero made this year his own as he became the most searched male personality in the Philippines, according to Google.

On Wednesday, Google dropped the top trending topics in 2022 including personalities both inside and outside the country who have surely made noise in the past months.

Rivero led the Filipino personalities in Year in Search 2022 as he beat Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Korean star Park Solomon in the list.

The athlete first made headlines this year when he admitted his romantic relationship with Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes.

This was quickly followed by the historic championship run by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the UAAP men’s basketball.

Meanwhile, in the female list, Kris Aquino ranked second behind American actress Amber Heard.

Netizens have been worried about Aquino’s health in 2022 as she revealed battling with multiple autoimmune diseases.

She is currently in the US and has recently said she has started “step one” of what’s expected to be an 18-month process of diagnosis and treatment at “a hospital’s center for those with rare and undiagnosed illnesses.”

Volleyball star Deanna Wong placed third in the Female Personalities list. Wong has become one of the most followed and supported athletes in 2022, filling arenas with many of her fans as she plays for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Former child star Xyriel Manabat was also in the top 10 list as the public raved about her all-grown up look. She returned to “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage in March to celebrate the birthday of her friend, Brillantes.

Rounding up the top 10 female personalities was Bella Racelis, who has been romantically linked to actor Joshua Garcia. Netizens kept an eye on her as she has been repeatedly seen with Garcia in many occasions.

However, Garcia shared last November in a vlog that he is single, declining to talk about rumors circulating about him and Racelis.

For the TV shows or series, the Korean zombie series "All of Us Are Dead" edged "Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” The two K-dramas also occupied the top two spots in the most searched Korean shows.

Here are the top 10 in several categories of Year in Search 2022:

TV Shows or Series



All of Us Are Dead

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Business Proposal

Alchemy of Souls

Euphoria

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Big Mouth

Manifest

Our Beloved Summer

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Male Personalities



Ricci Rivero

Johnny Depp

Park Solomon

Tyler Poarch

Chris Rock

Juancho Hernangomez

Ahn Hyo-seop

Jordan Clarkson

Andrew Garfield

Adam Levine



Female Personalities



Amber Heard

Kris Aquino

Deanna Wong

Anna Delvey

Kate Moss

Sofia Carson

Xyriel Manabat

Cara Delevingne

Alba Baptista

Bella Racelis



Movies



Encanto

Incantation

Eternals

Purple Hearts

Thor: Love and Thunder

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Turning Red

Black Adam

More Than Blue

Spider-Man: No Way Home

