MANILA – Athlete-model Ricci Rivero made this year his own as he became the most searched male personality in the Philippines, according to Google.
On Wednesday, Google dropped the top trending topics in 2022 including personalities both inside and outside the country who have surely made noise in the past months.
Rivero led the Filipino personalities in Year in Search 2022 as he beat Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and Korean star Park Solomon in the list.
The athlete first made headlines this year when he admitted his romantic relationship with Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes.
This was quickly followed by the historic championship run by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the UAAP men’s basketball.
Meanwhile, in the female list, Kris Aquino ranked second behind American actress Amber Heard.
Netizens have been worried about Aquino’s health in 2022 as she revealed battling with multiple autoimmune diseases.
She is currently in the US and has recently said she has started “step one” of what’s expected to be an 18-month process of diagnosis and treatment at “a hospital’s center for those with rare and undiagnosed illnesses.”
Volleyball star Deanna Wong placed third in the Female Personalities list. Wong has become one of the most followed and supported athletes in 2022, filling arenas with many of her fans as she plays for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.
Former child star Xyriel Manabat was also in the top 10 list as the public raved about her all-grown up look. She returned to “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage in March to celebrate the birthday of her friend, Brillantes.
Rounding up the top 10 female personalities was Bella Racelis, who has been romantically linked to actor Joshua Garcia. Netizens kept an eye on her as she has been repeatedly seen with Garcia in many occasions.
However, Garcia shared last November in a vlog that he is single, declining to talk about rumors circulating about him and Racelis.
For the TV shows or series, the Korean zombie series "All of Us Are Dead" edged "Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” The two K-dramas also occupied the top two spots in the most searched Korean shows.
Here are the top 10 in several categories of Year in Search 2022:
TV Shows or Series
All of Us Are Dead
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Business Proposal
Alchemy of Souls
Euphoria
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Big Mouth
Manifest
Our Beloved Summer
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Male Personalities
Ricci Rivero
Johnny Depp
Park Solomon
Tyler Poarch
Chris Rock
Juancho Hernangomez
Ahn Hyo-seop
Jordan Clarkson
Andrew Garfield
Adam Levine
Female Personalities
Amber Heard
Kris Aquino
Deanna Wong
Anna Delvey
Kate Moss
Sofia Carson
Xyriel Manabat
Cara Delevingne
Alba Baptista
Bella Racelis
Movies
Encanto
Incantation
Eternals
Purple Hearts
Thor: Love and Thunder
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Turning Red
Black Adam
More Than Blue
Spider-Man: No Way Home