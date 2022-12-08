Reconciliation? Andi posts photo of mom Jaclyn after publicized rift

Jaclyn Jose and her granddaughter Ellie are seen in a photo shared by Andi Eigenmann on Wednesday. Instagram: @andieigengirl

MANILA — Jaclyn Jose and Andi Eigenmann appear to be in good terms again after the celebrity mother and daughter’s publicized rift, going by the latter’s social media update on Wednesday.

On Instagram, the Siargao-based Eigenmann shared photos of her visit to Manila, reuniting with her friends and family members here. “Flew to Manila real qwik!” she wrote.

Among those seen in her photos are her fiancé Philmar Alipayo, their children, her eldest daughter Ellie, as well as her celebrity relatives.

Notably, Eigenmann included a photo of Jose, where the screen veteran is seen with Ellie during dinner — an apparent indication of their reconciliation.

Eigenmann’s update including her mother came a month after Jose publicly called out her daughter for supposedly not greeting her on her birthday. Jose also mentioned that Alipayo did not reach out to her on the special day.

“Sana bumati si Andi para mas complete,” she said at the time. “Oh well, I am good.”

At one point, that two were also reported to have unfollowed each other on social media.

Over the years, Jose and Eigenmann have had numerous disagreements and reconciliations that went public. Eigenmann is Jose’s daughter with the late veteran actor Mark Gil.

Related video: