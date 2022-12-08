MANILA – The baby daughter of Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo charmed netizens when her mom posted a cute photo of her channeling Elton John.

Wearing a costume similar to what John normally dons during his public performances, Mercado and Trillo’s daughter Dylan Jade adorably posed for the cameras while sitting in front of a white mini version of a grand piano.

“Elton Jayde on the keys,” Mercado captioned her post.

“Hi EJ,” gushed Trillo in the comments section of his wife’s post.

As of writing, Mercado’s post already has close to 70,000 “likes” and almost 300 comments with most netizens noting how Dylan looks cute in her costume behind the piano.

Mercado gave birth to Dylan last April 25.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.

Related video: