LOOK: Danica Sotto's maternity shoot

MANILA -- Actress Danica Sotto turned to social media on Wednesday to share photos taken from her maternity shoot.

Sotto, who is pregnant with her third child with husband Marc Pingris, look radiant as she flaunted her baby bump in a maternity shoot taken by Next by Metrophoto.

In the caption, Sotto expressed her excitement for the arrival of their family's newest member.

"Soon, I will be a mama of three. Excited to meet our little prince next month," Sotto wrote on her Instagram page.

Last September, the couple announced that they are having another baby boy at a gender reveal party attended by their family and close friends.

Pingris and Sotto met in October 2005 and were married in a Christian ceremony in March 2007. They have two kids -- Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

