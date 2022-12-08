MANILA — Jane de Leon returned Thursday to the set of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” after recovering from her bout with dengue.

A photo of a smiling de Leon was released by “Darna” producer JRB Creative Production, which simply said, “She’s back!”

Going by the update, de Leon filmed scenes as her character Narda on Thursday, at the ABS-CBN sound stages in Bulacan.

An hour prior, the actress also posted an image on Instagram announcing her return after two weeks of nursing dengue and urinary tract infection.

“Hello! I’m back! Thank you for all the love and prayers! Nagpapalakas pa rin pero lavaaarn na!” she said.

De Leon, 24, first confirmed recovering from the illnesses in a December 1 post explaining her being inactive on social media.

As the title character in “Darna,” with a dual role as the superhero’s human alter ego, de Leon is a vital part of the ongoing primetime series.

Early this week, the program re-aired key scenes, comprising two episodes, as de Leon continued her recovery.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

