Dionne Monsanto celebrates first birthday as a mom

Dionne Monsanto recently marked her first birthday since she became a mother.

On Instagram, the former Kapamilya actress gave her followers an idea as to how she celebrated her 37th birthday.

“Yesterday I celebrated my first birthday since becoming a mom. It was also the first time I was able to look fairly decent and have a couple of photos taken of just me, sans baby. Of course, that didn’t last very long,” she said.

After saying she certainly needed both the massage and the cake her husband surprised her with, Monsanto added: “Taking care of a baby with no help or family around to lend a hand is no easy feat. Cheers to moms everywhere!”

Nonetheless, she said her main focus is still taking care of her daughter.

“Time goes by so fast that I’m grateful that I get to stay home and be there for her developmental milestones,” she said.

Sharing her realizations as she turned another year older, she said: “Every day I’m so grateful to have such an amazing husband, and a healthy and beautiful daughter. Truly grateful that I am living the life I dreamt of.”

Monsanto, who is now based in Switzerland, gave birth to her daughter last April 18.

She married Ryan Stalder in March last year. Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”