'Batang Quiapo' series to show vibrant community, solon says

MANILA – Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua welcomes the move of ABS-CBN to make an adaptation of the 1986 Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) movie “Batang Quiapo.”

In an official statement, Chua said Quiapo residents are proud that their community will share the spotlight in the upcoming ABS-CBN series which will star Coco Martin, Lovi Poe, Charo Santos-Concio and more.

“We welcome this string of chances to proudly show to the entire country and the whole Filipino nation how Quiapo is today and how warm and vibrant our community is,” Chua said.

The lawmaker assured ABS-CBN, its actors and crew that “Quiapo will extend Filipino hospitality to them and help ensure the success” of the “Batang Quiapo” remake.

Several other screen veterans are part of the remake of “Batang Quiapo,” including Christopher de Leon, Tommy Abuel, Cherry Pie Picache, Pen Medina, Lito Lapid, Susan Africa, and John Estrada.

Other cast members earlier introduced are Mark Lapid, Ronwaldo Martin, Ping Medina, Mercedes Cabral, Allan Paule, and Benzon Dalina.

An action-comedy film, the original “Batang Quiapo” centered on Baldo (FPJ), a former pickpocket who becomes reformed after his time behind bars. Returning to Quiapo, he is asked by a young pickpocket, Maria (Maricel Soriano), to teach her his ways, but instead he attempts to put her on the right path.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is targeted for a 2023 release. Its platforms have yet to be announced.