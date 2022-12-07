Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan skydive together in Dubai — a fulfillment of a deal they made over a year prior. Instagram: @belle_mariano, @donny

MANILA — “Walang bawian,” were Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s words in August 2021, as they agreed on checking an item off their bucket list together.

Their common goal: to skydive. The topic came up in a question-and-answer video, released on August 25, 2021, promoting their launching series “He’s Into Her.” (See the 7:00 mark of the video below.)

The question: “Is there something that you’ve dreamed of for a long time and why haven’t you done it?”

“Skydiving. I haven’t tried skydiving,” was one of Mariano’s answers, eliciting a keen reaction from Pangilinan.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“So, if nag-skydive ako, game ka? Sure ka, ha? Walang bawian, ha. Skydive talaga, Belle?” Pangilinan asked his leading lady, who answered in the affirmative.

The actor imagined that they might hesitate to jump once they’re in the moment — which wasn’t the case, going by the screen couple’s social media updates on Wednesday.

More than a year since the video, Pangilinan and Mariano did make good on their deal to skydive together. The two fulfilled their goal during their stay in Dubai, where they did promotional activities for their film “An Inconvenient Love.”

Finally off my bucket list❤️

☑️skydiving pic.twitter.com/fIf8WNut2I — Belle (@bellemariano02) December 7, 2022

Both shared photos of the experience, with Pangilinan saying, “Finally,” and Mariano writing, “Finally of my bucket list.”

“You did it,” Pangilinan replied to Mariano’s Instagram post, inspiring the trending tag “DONBELLE YOU DID IT” which ranked atop Twitter trends for most of Wednesday.

While Pangilinan’s comment pertained to their Dubai adventure, for DonBelle’s legion of fans, the celebratory phrase also applied to the tandem’s phenomenal success, and what appears to be their deepening bond behind the cameras.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC