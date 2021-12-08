Sheryn Regis finds new love in YouTuber Mel de Guia

MANILA – Power balladeer Sheryn Regis turned to social media to share photos of her new love.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Regis, known as the Crystal Voice of Asia, uploaded sweet snaps of her and YouTuber and entrepreneur Mel de Guia.



Last Friday, Regis shared a photo where they can be seen holding hands.

In the comment section, Ice Seguerra left a message congratulating Regis.

"So happy for you!" Seguerra wrote.

Regis then thanked Seguerra.

For her part, De Guia also shared photos of her and Regis, who recently celebrated her birthday.

On Tuesday night, Regis turned to Instagram and TikTok to share a sweet photo of her and De Guia.

She simply captioned her posts with "YES."

Last October in her guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Regis was asked if she will "come back" or "move on" at the time she was still with her husband Earl Echiverri.

"Hindi ko alam. Ang hirap naman ng mga tanong niyo. Pwedeng dalawa. Kasi nandoon naman siya at saka respeto ko kay Tito Earl all the time, na lagi siyang sumusuporta sa akin. Nagsusumbong talaga ako roon," Regis said.

"Kung ano ang problema ko, like kagabi kakausap ko lang, alam mo 'yung 'sige okay lang 'yan, kaya mo 'yan.' Pero sa lahat ng desisyon ko, lahat ng gusto ko sa buhay ay nandiyan lang. So 'comeback' and 'move on,'" added Regis, who has a daughter with Echiverri.

Regis started her showbiz career when she joined "Star in a Million" in 2003.

She is known for her hits like "Come In Out of the Rain, "Kailan Kaya," "Sabihin Mo Sa Akin and "Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka."



In 2010, Regis decided to migrate to the United States with Echiverri and their daughter.

She just released her single titled "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw."

