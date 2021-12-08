Sharon Cuneta reveals Rowell Santiago is her 'TOTGA'

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta sent her fans abuzz after she posted an old photo of her and her ex-boyfriend Rowell Santiago on social media.

In the caption, Cuneta said Santiago is someone she can “never live without” in her life.

“I can live without most everyone else (*including any other ex!) outside of my family, but I can never live without this boy in my life,” she wrote.

Cuneta then revealed that she considers Santiago her “TOTGA” or “the one that got away.”

“One of my bestest friends, TV show and concert director, leading man. Always the lovest. Like Kiko, his heart is so pure. So decent. A true gentleman. Truly TOTGA,” she said.

Cuneta, who is now married to Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, and Santiago are reuniting onscreen when the veteran actress joined the cast of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

Santiago plays President Oscar Hidalgo/Mariano in the action-drama produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

