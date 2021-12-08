Photos from Kapamilya Online Live

Benedix Ramos and Madam Inutz could not help but tear up as they watched short updates about their respective families outside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

On Wednesday, Ramos successfully finished the electric maze challenge to get the chance to hear words from his ailing grandfather and see his improvement.

“Natuwa ako kasi naa-appreciate din nila 'yung mga ginagawa ko dito sa loob ng bahay,” Ramos told Big Brother.

According to the Kumu streamer, it comforted him to know that his grandfather is fighting and getting better.

Social media darling Madam Inutz, likewise, cried when she saw her mother, who also has health problems, through a short video message.

In the said clip, her mother, Griselda Cabantog, was seen raising his feet and arms to show that she is making improvement on her recovery.

“Sobrang saya kasi nagkakaroon siya ng improvement kasi almost 6 years na siyang ganun,” Madam Inutz quipped.

Other housemates also got the chance to receive updates about their loved ones after completing the task given by Kuya.

Shanaia Gomez was surprised by her mother Ellen Galorport and her stepmother Phoebe Chan about their upcoming wedding in 2022.

“I didn't expect that and parang mixed emotions ako. I'm really happy and excited. It's really nice seeing their faces again,” Gomez said.

Meanwhile, Jordan Andrews was also moved by the message of his mother Novi Gumayagay in England.

“All your family here in England are wishing you good luck. May you have a good merry Christmas. I really want to see you. You know I am missing you so much. I love you so much,” she told her son.

Brenda Mage, on the other hand, was thrilled to watch his partner Kelvin Simbulan assure him that his dog Chuchay is healthy.

“Huwag ka na malungkot dyan sa loob ng bahay ni Kuya. Andito lamang kami ni Chuchay. Healthy naman si Chuchay. I love you babe. I miss you. Galingan mo palagi,” Simbulan said, which received loud cheers from the housemates.

"PBB" airs new episodes daily and can be accessed via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.


