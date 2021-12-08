Watch more on iWantTFC

Fans were left wondering if the end had come for Coco Martin’s group “Agila” on hit series “Ang Probinsyano” as many of them suffered deadly gunshot wounds in an intense bloodbath in its Wednesday episode.

Clueless that they were getting baited to be caught, Cardo Dalisay (Martin) went to a place to pick up his grandfather Delfin Borja, played by Jaime Fabregas, thinking that he was safe in his “friend’s house.”

But just when he and some of the Task Force Agila entered the house, the enemies fired at them which resulted in a bloody gunfight.

Caught off-guard, Diana Olegario (Angel Aquino), Roxanne Opeña (Shaina Magdayao), and Victor Basco (Raymart Santiago) were hit by bullets.

While lying on the floor with their wounds, Olegario and Basco were still able to talk momentarily and tried to check on Opeña, who was already unconscious.

“Diyos ko, ikaw na ang bahala sa mga kasama ko. Ikaw na ang bahala,” Olegario said shortly before passing out.

Inside a room, Dalisay found Borja in a bathtub full of wounds. When he carried his grandfather outside the room, he was welcomed by a gunshot in his left chest.

Luckily, Mara (Julia Montes) arrived to kill the gunman before checking Dalisay, who was down on the floor with Borja.

“Iligtas mo ang mga kasamahan ko,” Dalisay tearfully asked Mara.

Outside the house, other members of the Agila also suffered gunshot wounds and almost got cornered by their enemies but the team of Armando Silang (John Estrada) helped them survive the onslaught.

It remains unclear whether Olegario, Borja, Basco, and Opeña got killed in the gunfight but Thursday's teaser showed an emotional group of Agila, hinting at bad news.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

