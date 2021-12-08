LOOK: Jodi, son Thirdy try river tubing in Antique

MANILA - It's no secret that Jodi Sta. Maria loves traveling with her son, Thirdy.

While they could not travel abroad yet because of the pandemic and due to Sta. Maria’s work engagements, the two opted to just go out of town and enjoy what the Philippines has to offer.

As seen in her recent Instagram update, Sta. Maria and Thirdy flew to Antique and tried its famous river tubing.

A self-confessed adventure seeker, Sta. Maria looked like she had a lot of fun based on her animated reactions in her photos.

Sta. Maria has been busy working on the much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow."

In the series, Sta. Maria plays a doctor, whose family is ruined by her husband’s (Zanjoe Marudo) affair with another woman.

Based on the global BBC hit “Doctor Foster,” the Philippine remake is directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.