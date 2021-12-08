A scene from 'Jirisan.' Handout

MANILA -- iQiyi's original Korean series “Jirisan” starring Gianna Jun and Ju Ji-hoon is finally nearing its peak with only two episodes left.

The breathtaking conclusion to “Jirisan” is set to simulcast exclusively with Korea at 8 p.m. on December 11 and 12 on iQiyi and iQ.com.

As seen from last weekend’s previous episodes, Jun is miraculously reunited and has spoken with Ju in his spirit form, but both were unable to prevent more murders.

Concerned that Jun would be the serial killer’s next target, Ju’s spirit form exerted all his strength to speak into the walkie-talkie to warn her, leaving his body in the hospital in critical condition.

However, a long beep that seemed to signal Ju’s heart stopped left viewers hanging and concerned for his safety.

Created by director Lee Eung-bok ("Descendants of The Sun," "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God") and writer Kim Eun-hee ("Signal," "Kingdom"), the series also features Oh Jung-se, Sung Dong-il, Jo Han-chul, Jun Suk-ho, and Go Min-si.