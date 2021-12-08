FULL LIST: Winners at the 47th People's Choice Awards

People's Champion Award recipient Dwayne Johnson arrives for the 47th ceremony of the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. Mike Blake, Reuters



The People’s Choice Awards were handed out on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Manila) to honor personalities from the worlds of television, movie, music and pop culture.

Now on its 47th edition, the live ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, it was attended by some of the entertainment industry’s biggest and brightest names.

It also featured performances from H.E.R., Christina Aguilera, who was given the music icon award, and Blake Shelton, who was named the country artist of the year.

Check out the full winners list below as chosen by the fans.

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

The Show of 2021 – “Loki”

The Drama Show of 2021 – “Grey’s Anatomy”

The Comedy Show of 2021 – “Never Have I Ever”

The Reality Show of 2021 – “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

The Competition Show of 2021 – “The Voice”

The Male TV Star of 2021 – Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

The Female TV Star of 2021 – Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

The Drama TV Star of 2021 – Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

The Comedy TV Star of 2021 - Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

The Daytime Talk Show of 2021 – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021 – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Competition Contestant of 2021 – Jojo Siwa (Dancing with the Stars)

The Reality TV Star of 2021 - Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021 – “Lucifer”

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 – “Squid Game”

MOVIE CATEGORIES

The Movie of 2021 – “Black Widow”

The Comedy Movie of 2021 – “Free Guy”

The Action Movie of 2021 – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

The Drama Movie of 2021 – “Cruella”

The Family Movie of 2021 – “Luca”

The Male Movie Star of 2021 - Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

The Female Movie Star of 2021 - Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

The Drama Movie Star of 2021 - Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021 - Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

The Action Movie Star of 2021 - Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

MUSIC CATEGORIES

The Male Artist of 2021 - Lil Nas X

The Female Artist of 2021 – Adele

The Group of 2021 – BTS

The Song of 2021 – “Butter” (BTS)

The Album of 2021 – “Sour” (Olivia Rodrigo)

The Country Artist of 2021 – Blake Shelton

The Latin Artist of 2021 – Bad Bunny

The New Artist of 2021 – Olivia Rodrigo

The Music Video of 2021 – “Butter” (BTS)

The Collaboration Song of 2021 – “Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

POP CULTURE CATEGORIES

The Social Star of 2021 – Britney Spears

The Pop Special of 2021 – Friends: The Reunion

The Comedy Act of 2021 - Vaccinated and Horny Tour (Chelsea Handler)

The Game Change of 2021 – Simon Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2021 - Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain