MANILA -- Actor Albie Casiño admitted on Wednesday that he is attracted to "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate Shanaia Gomez.

"Kay Shanai lang talaga," the actor said on "Magandang Buhay."

Asked if he is willing to wait for Gomez, the actor said he feels she will make it to the Big 4.

"Gusto ko lang matupad 'yung promise niya na magta-try siya ng sisig. Kasi sabi niya she doesn't like sisig. Sabi ko, 'How can you not like sisig?' It's impossible, hindi ba? Pinoy ka ba?"

In "Magandang Buhay," Casiño once again expressed his gratitude to be given the chance to be part of the hit reality show.

The actor said "PBB" was a big help as he tries to heal from all the controversial things that happened in the past.

"Siguro in the process of healing. Hindi pa siya fully healed pero malaking tulong sa akin ang nagawa ng 'PBB' because I said I was like forced to look at myself. I did 'Toni Talks' at may sinabi sa akin si Ate Toni na forgive yourself first before you can forgive other people," he said.

Casiño stressed that he is really happy now.

"Hindi madali maging masaya lagi. Wala ring masaya lagi. I learned also inside the house that happiness is a choice. So kailangan natin, we have to want to be happy. When I wake up everyday, I try my best to be happy. I'm thankful for all the things that I have. I work hard for the things that I want so I try to be as content as possible but yeah -- I'm happy now," the actor said.

Last month, Casiño ended his "PBB" journey as the second evictee.