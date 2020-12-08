Special concert to pay 'proper' tribute to OPM legends Hotdog

MANILA -- The family of the late brothers Dennis and Rene Garcia, founders of the legendary Filipino band Hotdog, expressed their gratitude as some of the top musicians in the country are set to hold a special concert paying tribute to the group as pioneers of the Manila Sound.

This Sunday, December 13, the songs of the '70s OPM icons Hotdog will be performed at some of Manila’s landmark institutions in a special online concert dubbed “Hinahanaphanap Kita Manila – The Manila Heritage Concert.”

"We are very honored that this thing is happening especially because my father passed away earlier this year. So it really means to us that you guys come together, to put this together. Also for my uncle, Tito Rene. The scope that they've done for the country, I mean it has been an enormous contribution. So we're really thankful. Thank you so much for doing this," Isa, the daughter of Dennis Garcia, in a digital press conference on Monday.

Isa hopes her father and uncle will be remembered as music pioneers.

"I guess I would like them to be remembered as pioneers of their time, as men who loved music and loved their country and wanted people to dance. I feel like a lot of what they created was a sound that got people excited, that got people alive again," Isa told ABS-CBN News.

"As a young person who attended Hotdog concerts, the best thing about it is... all of these older men and women will get up from their seats and they will dance, and for me that's like one of the most of the iconic beautiful things that my father and my uncle have given us," she shared.

Isa, who is one of three children of Dennis, also shared her favorite Hotdog songs.

"My father wrote a bunch of songs for my mom. It's actually their wedding anniversary today, which is nice. 'Panaginip' is one of the songs that my dad wrote for my mom. Also the 'Dying to Tell You' was the song he wrote when he wanted to confess his love for her. The songs with stories are my favorite because they directly affect me," Isa said.

Some of the artists performing in the free online concert include Nicole Laurel Asensio (singing “Panaginip” at the Jones Bridge), Raymund Marasigan and Yeng Constantino (performing "Beh Buti Nga" at the Museo Pambata), Armi Millare and Gary Valenciano (singing “Manila” at the Luneta Park), and Ebe Dancel and IV of Spades’ Blaster Silonga (singing “Ikaw Ang Miss Universe” at the Planetarium).



Nicole Laurel Asensio sings "Panaginip" at Jones Bridge in Manila.

Bing Austria, Rubber Inc., Paolo Garcia, and Bea Lorenzo are also set to perform.



In a statement, director Juno Oebanda said the idea for the tribute concert started when they heard a mix tape done by Dennis Garcia's son Paolo Garcia.

Oebanda initiated the project with Asensio and fellow director Alco Guerrero.



“From there we wondered, ‘Why don’t we do a Hotdog tribute since there was no proper such tribute done for the Garcia brothers (Rene and Dennis) who passed away all in the last two years?’”



After getting the blessings from the Garcia family, the organizers asked Viva executive Vic del Rosario if he could provide access to Hotdog’s catalogue.



“Initially, we wanted to do a show at the Luneta Park, but the National Parks Development Committee suggested we hold it instead at Paco Park, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary,” Oebanda added.

“But then the other Manila institutions such as the Intramuros Administration, Nayong Pilipino Foundation, National Museum, and Museo Pambata, and the Planetarium among others asked if they could also participate.”



With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shutting down many a business, park, and sports or entertainment venue, the organizers recalibrated their plans. “We felt that this is also a good opportunity to generate awareness – and possibly help – for these institutions that have been severely affected by the pandemic and lockdown,” Guerrero said.



“Each song was assigned an artist or two and a director for the corresponding video at a certain Manila institution. I’d say we got sort of a who’s who in directing,” said Oebanda who is joined by Guerrero and RA Rivera, Quark Henares, Jason Tan, and Paolo Valenciano.



“When we shot the video for the song assigned to me, the Jones Bridge was closed down and I really felt the history of the place in the darkness and the silence,” said Asensio.



Each of the songs will be shown simultaneously in the evening of December 13 on the Facebook pages of the different Manila institutions.



“It has been crazy given the limitations placed on us due to the pandemic, but it is rewarding,” pointed out Oebanda.

“For one, we are paying tribute to Hotdog, an OPM icon; two, we are calling attention to the plight of these institutions; and three, it is great music that we are putting together. It’s a showcase of OPM talent that Manila sound that was co-pioneered by Hotdog along with those greats from the 1960s, '70s, and '80s.”

