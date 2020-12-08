SB19 tops most tweeted about accounts, hashtags in PH

MANILA – Entertainment once again proved its dominance in the Twitter world for the year 2020.

In a press release, the social media platform revealed that the most tweeted about hashtags this year are all about music, love teams and local celebrities.

The hashtag #SB19 in particular debuted straight to the top of the list, followed by #MayWard, #MaineMendoza, #MaymayEntrata, and #AldenRichards among others.

The tweets containing these hashtags were mostly from their fans who show their unceasing support for their idols on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the list of most tweeted about accounts in the Philippines is also led by SB19, while other celebrities such as Entrata, Barber, Mendoza, Richards, Kisses Delavin, and Darren Espanto completed the top half of the list.

“This year, people have used Twitter not just to keep up with what’s happening around the world, but to maintain connections with one another despite being apart. The challenging circumstances of 2020 has highlighted Twitter’s role in driving real-time conversations and facilitating the interactions that matter as Filipinos bonded over heartwarming and key moments of the year,” said Arvinder Gujral, Twitter's managing director for Southeast Asia.

As 2021 ushers in, Gujral said, “It’s clear that Twitter is the only place for the buzziest, funniest, most interesting, and most relevant culture moments, and we expect this to continue moving forward.”

