Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino nominees: ‘Cleaners’ leads with 10 nods

MANILA — The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) on Monday announced the entries in the 4th Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) up for awards, to be handed out on December 12.

Nine of the 13 films in the Premium Selection section were eligible for nominations, according to the FDCP. In the running for awards are only the entries which had a Philippine premiere at PPP or which only had a limited release prior.

The films eligible for awards are the following:

“Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids” by Vincent Soberano

“Cleaners” by Glenn Barit

“Come On, Irene” by Keisuke Yoshida

“He Who Is Without Sin” by Jason Paul Laxamana

“Kintsugi” by Lawrence Fajardo

“Metamorphosis” by J.E. Tiglao

“Sila-Sila” by Giancarlo Abrahan

“The Helper” by Joanna Bowers

“The Highest Peak” by Arbi Barbarona

Barit’s “Cleaners” fetched the most number of nominations, with 10; followed by Fajardo’s “Kintsugi” and Tiglao’s “Metamorphosis,” with 9 each. Laxamana’s “He Who is Without Sin,” meanwhile, got 8 nods.

FDCP will hold the awards ceremony on Saturday, 8 p.m., which will be streamed on the agency’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The 2020 edition of the PPP opened virtually with 90 full-length films and 80 short films last October 31, and has since drawn more than 8,000 subscribers, according to the FDCP.

Below is the full list of nominees this year:

BEST PICTURE

Cleaners

He Who Is Without Sin

Metamorphosis

Kintsugi

The Highest Peak



BEST DIRECTOR

Glenn Barit (Cleaners)

Jason Paul Laxamana (He Who Is Without Sin)

J.E. Tiglao (Metamorphosis)

Lawrence Fajardo (Kintsugi)

Arbi Barbarona (The Highest Peak)



BEST ACTRESS

Sarah Chang (Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids)

Nats Sitoy (Come On, Irene)

Hana Kino (Come On, Irene)

Hiro Nishiuchi (Kintsugi)



BEST ACTOR

Ken Yasuda (Come On, Irene)

Gold Azeron (Metamorphosis)

Gio Gahol (Sila-Sila)

Elijah Canlas (He Who Is Without Sin)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Iana Bernardez (Metamorphosis)

Yayo Aguila (Metamorphosis)

Gianne Rivera (Cleaners)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Phi Palmos (Kintsugi)

Topper Fabregas (Sila-Sila)

Roweno Caballes (The Highest Peak)

Allan Gannaban (Cleaners)

Henyo Ehem (The Highest Peak)



BEST SCREENPLAY

J.E. Tiglao and Boo Dabu (Metamorphosis)

Glenn Barit (Cleaners)

Jason Paul Laxamana (He Who Is Without Sin)

Herlyn Alegre (Kintsugi)

Daniel Saniana (Sila-Sila)



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Boy Yñiguez (Kintsugi)

Steven Paul Evangelio (Cleaners)

Takeyuki Onishi (Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids)

Tey Clamor (Metamorphosis)

Emmanuel Liwanag (He Who Is Without Sin)



BEST EDITING

Noah Loyola and Che Tagyamon (Cleaners)

Mai Calapardo (He Who Is Without Sin)

Lawrence Fajardo (Kintsugi)

Renard Torres (Metamorphosis)

Annika Lok Yin Feign (The Helper)



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Alvin Francisco (Cleaners)

Hai Balbuena and Rolando Inocencio (Kintsugi)

James Arvin Rosendal (Metamorphosis)

Lars Magbanua (He Who Is Without Sin)

Fritz Silorio (Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids)



BEST SOUND DESIGN

Shichihei Kawamoto and Yuji Akazawa (Come On, Irene)

Dale Martin (Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids)

Aian Louie Caro and Erlyn Tomboc (He Who Is Without Sin)

Arbi Barbarona (The Highest Peak)

John Michael Perez and Daryl Libongco (Cleaners)



BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Glenn Barit (Cleaners)

Arbi Barbarona (The Highest Peak)

Peter Legaste (Kintsugi)

Dale Martin and Tamara Dela Cruz (Blood Hunters: Rise of the Hybrids)

Igo Gonzalez (Sila-Sila)

Related video: