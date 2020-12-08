'Hirap na challenge': Doctor prohibits Alex Gonzaga from talking

MANILA – Alex Gonzaga revealed that she has been prohibited by her doctor from talking due to a throat problem.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Gonzaga said: “Went to the doctor for my throat. Less talk, less mistake na dapat ang aking life quote. Ang hirap ng no talking.”

According to Gonzaga, she will remain this way for two weeks unless she is at work.

Because of this directive, she said: “So if you see me doing hand gesture and writing something to the people around me pls don't judge me.”

Knowing this will test her patience, Gonzaga said: “During my Christmas break I am required not to talk at all. So, help me God! Ang hirap na challenge.”

Gonzaga did not reveal what caused her throat problem, but she seemed okay based on her succeeding posts on her Instagram Stories.

Last month, Gonzaga shared that she and her family, including her fiancé Mikee Morada, also had a medical ordeal after being infected by COVID-19.

In a previous vlog, Gonzaga talked about the coronavirus outbreak in their household after a family member returned from buying food outside.

The unfortunate incident forced the famous YouTuber to miss her new noontime show in another network and had to cancel family and personal plans.

In the video, Gonzaga admitted she was frustrated since it also delayed some of her plans and supposed life milestones, including her wedding with Morada.

None of them needed hospitalization, however, and she is grateful that they all survived COVID-19.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC