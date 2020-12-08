‘Hindi ako reyna’: Kim Chiu downplays perceived stature in Star Magic after contract-signing

Kim Chiu poses with ABS-CBN executives after her contract-signing with the network and its talent agency Star Magic on December 4. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Kim Chiu on Tuesday downplayed the perception that she has been elevated as a “queen” of Star Magic, following her recent contract renewal with the talent agency and its mother network ABS-CBN.

The actress, whose career now spans 14 years and has been dubbed her generation’s “Teleserye Princess,” signed last week another exclusive contract with the Kapamilya network.

Dubbed “Star Magic Shines On,” the event saw seven other current Star Magic artists and two P-pop groups ink deals with ABS-CBN — notably amid the twin crises that have beset the network: its franchise denial, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chiu was the last of the artists who met with ABS-CBN executives at the live-streamed ceremonial signing, signifying, at least to her fans, her top stature within Star Magic.

Chiu also had consecutive projects under ABS-CBN despite the tumultuous year, becoming arguably the most visible personality in local showbiz during the pandemic.

Prior to her latest lead role in “Bawal Lumabas: The Series,” which premieres December 14 on iWant TFC, she starred in the horror flick “U-Turn” in October, and has been co-hosting “It’s Showtime” and “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect,” aside from performing regularly on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Chiu, 30, was asked to react to her perceived treatment as a Kapamilya royalty on Tuesday, during a virtual conference for “Bawal Lumabas.”

“Una, hindi ako reyna. Marami pang mas matagal pa sa mundo ng Star Magic,” she said, reacting specifically to being described as a “queen” of the talent group, which was founded in 1992.

“Nag-expire na kasi ‘yung contract ko sa Star Magic and ABS-CBN, so ako ‘yung natira na medyo senior sa kanilang lahat,” she explained.

Kim Chiu has been a talent of Star Magic since 2006, which saw her showbiz breakthrough as the teen winner of ‘Pinoy Big Brother.’ Instagram: @chinitaprincess/ ABS-CBN

Chiu’s contemporaries who are also considered A-list artists of Star Magic include Angelica Panganiban, Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Soberano, Erich Gonzales, and Maja Salvador.

Conceding she is the most experienced, at least among her peers who recently signed anew with ABS-CBN, Chiu obliged a question prompting her advice for younger talents.

“Don’t forget where you came from no matter how high you are. Dapat isipin mo pa rin kung sino ang nandiyan na tumulong sa ‘yo,” Chiu said.

“Nasaan ka man ngayon, don’t forget to give thanks. Humility. Look back. Huwag kang makakalimot kahit sobrang taas ka na. I know it is you, but there are people behind you who helped you [get to] where you are right now.”

