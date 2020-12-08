Carlos Agassi figures in an accident at his home gym

MANILA – “Never felt so alive.”

These were the words of Carlos Agassi after figuring in an accident while he was at his home gym just recently.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Agassi noted that he always gets into an accident a week before his birthday and he can’t explain if this is this pure “coincidence, bad luck or good luck, a sign or an omen.”

However, he is certain that accidents do happen and nobody wants them to happen.

“I slipped cause my rubber shoes broke and I face planted. Thanks my love @sarinayamamoto for being an angel and coming with me to the emergency rm and not showing me that you were crying. Thank you Lord I was still conscious to drive to the hospital,” he said.

The actor-model said he will return to the hospital on December 11, or a day before his 41st birthday, to have the six stitches on his eyebrows and four stitches on his gums removed.

Agassi then went on to thank all the doctors and nurses who attended to him at the hospital.

“What a learning traumatic experience, I was just walking and smiling in our house gym and next thing I know is that I’m lying on the floor. When I look at the mirror I couldn’t see my face but felt and tasted blood,” he said.

To end his post, Agassi advised: “Stay safe, healthy, and happy. Never take the simple things in life for granted. Never felt so alive.”

Agassi, who was formerly a member of The Hunks along with Piolo Pascual, Jericho Rosales, Diether Ocampo, and Bernard Palance, has been out of the showbiz limelight for some time now.

Related video: