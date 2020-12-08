BTS' 'Life Goes On' hits new milestone on TikTok

MANILA – South Korean boy band BTS is really on a roll this year.

According to TikTok, the group’s new song “Life Goes On” hit a milestone on the social media platform for short-form mobile videos setting a record of 930 million hashtag views in just 15 days.

This after TikTok called on its users all over the world to take part in the #LifeGoesOn challenge where they would interpret and positively express how their lives go on in their own creative ways.

The challenge was held from November 21 to December 5, generating more than 463,276 videos throughout the campaign.

The group's fans, collectively called the ARMY, uploaded videos of themselves dancing and singing along to “Life Goes On,” as well as moments in their daily lives with friends and family.

Of course, the challenge will not be complete if members of BTS did not participate themselves.

For their entries, Jin goes through a flipbook for his TikTok video, while RM and V do maple leaf art.

Meanwhile, Jimin decorates a glass bottle, j-hope takes Polaroid pictures and JungKook practices calligraphy.

Due to the campaign’s success, TikTok said a special “Life Goes On (ARMY version)” music video will be released on BTS’ official account and social media channels on December 30.

It will feature video submissions that were part of the #LifeGoesOn challenge.

Last December 1, BTS made global headlines after “Life Goes On” secured the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, this is the group’s third Hot 100 No. 1 in three months following the success of “Dynamite” and "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)," which featured BTS remixes.

Billboard also noted that "Life Goes On" is the “first Hot 100 No. 1 in the chart's 62-year history sung predominantly in Korean.”

First dropped on November 19, “Life Goes On” is a track from BTS’ album titled "BE."

They recently performed the song when they appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and “Good Morning America,” where they also talked about creating music during a pandemic.

“With ‘BE,’ we want to deliver a message of hope to the world, but in a different tone and manner from ‘Dynamite,'” said Jimin.

“Our new single ‘Life Goes On’ reflects our emotions and thoughts in the moment,” Jin added.

