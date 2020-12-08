Bianca Gonzalez grateful over return of PBB

MANILA -- Television host Bianca Gonzalez is feeling grateful over the return of "Pinoy Big Brother (PBB)."

Last Sunday, the 12 housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" finally entered the famous yellow house.



In her Instagram post on Monday, Gonzalez admitted that she felt nervous doing lead as the show's main host Toni Gonzaga could not join them because of an important task.

Gonzalez considered doing the lead and major announcements for the opening of the ninth season of the reality show as a career moment for her.

"I'M BACK HOME. 💛🏡💙 Last night was a pretty huge deal for me. 🥺 It was the launch of the 9th season of Pinoy Big Brother, something we all never imagined would happen after a year like 2020, and something we are so grateful for. 🌟 In my opinion, no PBB Launch is complete without @celestinegonzaga: the OG, our main host from day 1, the one who welcomes us all by saying, "Hello Philippines, Hello World!" But last night, she unfortunately could not join us because she had a very, very important task, and so as the most senior the group, I was the one given the lead on the show and all the big announcements. It may have been just one part of a show with so many elements, but it was such a career moment for me!!!! 😭🌟🙏🏽 Grabe yung kaba ko, hapon pa lang, yung klase ng kaba na Big Night ko huling naramdaman pero higit pa," Gonzalez shared.

"I really made sure to study my script as soon as it was given; at grabe yung prayers ko talaga para pakalmahin yung kabog sa dibdib ko!!!!!!! Thank you to my PBB family for trusting me with this and supporting me through all these years and most especially last night, @direklauren, @raymdizon, @marcusjpvinuya, @obtorres, @cynthiabear915, @jonmoll 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 To the entire staff and crew and to my amazing co-hosts (may separate post ako para dito kasi ang dami kong feelings pa hahaha) Just truly so, so, so, so grateful for this opportunity!!!!! Thank you Lord," Gonzalez added.

Last Sunday, the 12 housemates were officially welcomed inside the PBB house after completing their first task.

The housemates were asked to light up the Christmas tree inside the house. To do so, they have to step on blocks to be able to reach the area where the tree is.

Aside from the 12 housemates that are already inside the house, it was also announced that 3 more official housemates will join them after they finish their mandatory quarantine period.

The show's hosts, likewise, announced that 3 more housemates will be chosen from 117 aspiring housemates. They will be chosen by the viewers on Kumu.