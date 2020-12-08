Arjo Atayde almost quit showbiz, until best actor award came

Screengrab from Facebook

MANILA -- Arjo Atayde admitted that he was considering the idea of leaving show business, until his newest achievement got him back on track.

Not giving further details, Atayde said recent events have affected him "so much" to the point of giving up on his passion for acting.

"Given all that has happened, it's affected me so much that I was just like, 'You know what, I'm out. I don't like it anymore. I don't want to do showbiz because of this damage they've done.' It was massive damage not only to me, but to a lot of people... I was just so affected that I wanted to quit," he said in a virtual briefing with the media on Tuesday.

"And I've actually told several people already," he continued. "And it was already like, maybe, one last year [in showbiz] in my head."

This was confirmed by Atayde's mother, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, in her surprise video message for the actor which was aired during the online event organized by Dreamscape Entertainment.

She revealed that her son told her that he wanted to stop acting because he is "tired."

"Two months ago, sinabi mo sa akin, 'Ma, stop na ako sa pag-arte, ayoko na, pagod na ako.' Ang dami mong pangamba sa sarili mo, ang dami mong questions, 'nak, na alam mo 'yun, hindi ko rin masagot. O may nasagot man ako pero wala eh," Sanchez said.

"Sabi mo magpo-produce ka na lang, ayaw mo kitang sabihan noon anak na, 'Huwag kang mag-quit ng pag-arte, anak, kasi ito 'yung mundo mo.' Pero buhay mo 'yan eh, desisyon mo 'yan. Hindi kita puwedeng pakialaman," she said.

Sanchez believes that Atayde's best actor win at the Asian Academy Creative Awards is a "sign from God" that he should keep using and honing his acting talents.

"Anak, hindi na ako ang sumagot, ang Diyos na mismo. Binigyan ka niya ng award. Alam mo 'to, itong award na 'to... Isa lang ang gustong sabihin sa 'yo ng Diyos, 'Binigay ko sa 'yo itong talent na 'to, Arjo. Kaya stay.' Okay, anak? Stay ka. Ito ang mundo mo, dito ka nararapat," she told her son.

Reacting to his mother's message during the online press conference, Atayde referred to his best actor win as his "biggest sign."

"I didn't ask for any sign, I was just hopeless until this happened. I swear," he said.

"This one is the biggest sign I've ever... I didn't even ask for a sign, that's the point. It just came up, it's amazing."

Now more determined than ever to do his work as an actor, Atayde said he will make sure to continue learning and improving his craft.

"I don't think I'm gonna stop anytime soon," he said.

Related video: