Why David Pomeranz loves performing for Pinoys fans

MANILA -- American singer-songwriter David Pomeranz said it's a blessing for him and his family that his songs have been part of the lives of his Filipino fans.

Pomeranz talked about his Filipino fans and his concert tour on "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday.

"I mean there's a word that's thrown around a lot -- blessing. It's a blessing, It's something that I never asked for, promoted for, marketed for. It seems like right from the start the people in the Philippines just opened their arms to me and my music. And I can't tell you what that's meant to me, for these 40 years, to me and my family. It's a blessing," he said.

Pomeranz admitted that he is always excited to come back to the Philippines for his fans.

"Honestly I keep coming back because I'm being asked to, which is lovely. But when I come back and knowing that I am coming back, I am always so happy because I have so many friends here and it's like a family to me," he said.

Pomeranz is back in the country for a concert tour to celebrate his 40th anniversary.

"It's crazy. It's actually 40 years since I played here. Folk Arts Theatre in 1983," he said.

The "Coming Home with David Pomeranz 40th Anniversary Concert Tour" will make 11 stops around the country.



The Manila leg will be on Dec. 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

He will also perform in Zamboanga, Cagayan de Oro, Pangasinan, Bicol, Oriental Mindoro, Maguindanao del Sur, Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Samar and Iloilo.

For his Filipino fans, Pomeranz said he will performing the Pinoy Christmas classic "Pasko Na Sinta Ko" in his shows.

