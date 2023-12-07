Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon perform on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Veteran stars Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon on Thursday opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime," as they performed the song "When I Met You" to promote their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry "When I Met You In Tokyo."

"It was really fun doing it in Japan," de Leon, who is also part of ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," said about his experience shooting their reunion movie.

"At saka after 14 years na hindi kami nagtambal -- our last movie was 'Mano Po' 14 years ago -- ito ang balik-tambalan namin ni Mr. Christopher de Leon," added Santos.

"Ito po ang mararamdaman niyo (kapag pinanood niyo), it's a feel-good movie. Kayo po ay magiging maligaya, kayo po ay kikiligin at kayo po ay makakaramdam ng emosyon. 'Yan po ang 'When I Met You In Tokyo.'"

According to de Leon, 90% of the film was shot in Japan.

"When I Met You In Tokyo" will hit cinemas nationwide starting December 25.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC