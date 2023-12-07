Nadine Lustre introduced as calendar girl of local beer brand

MANILA — Actress and singer Nadine Lustre has achieved another milestone in her career as she takes on the role of a calendar girl for local beer brand Paraiso.

WATCH: Actress and Singer Nadine Lustre grateful for being chosen as the newest calendar girl for a local beer brand. This is her first calendar girl stint | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/XX1GaFbhwc — Ganiel Krishnan (@KrishnanGaniel) December 7, 2023

This project marks Lustre's first-ever stint as a calendar girl, adding to her list of accomplishments.

Expressing her gratitude for this incredible opportunity, Lustre shared her excitement, stating, "I am really happy that my first calendar is with Paraiso because they are very collaborative."

LOOK: Actress and singer Nadine Lustre announced as the newest calendar girl for a local beer brand | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ekARaZGdVg — Ganiel Krishnan (@KrishnanGaniel) December 7, 2023

"I'm very specific when it comes to the things that I do like, I don’t like doing things I'm not really comfortable with. We all know as a calendar girl it's a bit daring, 'di ba?

"I mean, people are used to see me in daring photos but it's different. They were gracious enough to ask me kung sino preferred ko na team na photographer and with the layout and the poses," she explained.

When asked if this would be the start of showing more skin on screen or accepting more daring roles, Lustre answered: "I don't know if I'm going to be ready for that, maybe not. As long as it's something I'm comfortable with."